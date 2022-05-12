VIP AUDIO 5/12 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani – Special Edition (spoilers included): Frank talks about in-person Dynamite & Rampage taping experience at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a special edition of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, where Frank Peteani discusses his in-person experience with his wife at the AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping from the UBS Arena in Uniondale, N.Y on May 11, 2022. He talks about what took place on the Dark Elevation taping before Dynamite, what the in-arena experience was like for Dynamite proper, and what happened on Rampage. He discusses some of the production issues, especially with the jumbotron and what wasn’t seen in the arena as opposed to what was on TV. He discusses what took place after Rampage and why it may have been too much, and weighs in most especially on the CM Punk and Wardlow presentations.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO