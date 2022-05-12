VIP AUDIO 5/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Rich’s football coaching exploits, “Multiverse of Madness,” the Kota Ibushi situation, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP is back with Rich and Trav talking about some of the most random topics! Rich’s football coaching exploits, including 10 year olds in a flag football league. Tons of spoilers for “Multiverse of Madness” and “Far From Home,” so beware. Rich explains why the Kota Ibushi situation with New Japan is so messy. Plus the B.A. mailbag.

