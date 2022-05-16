SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF and AEW are not currently participating in traditional contract negotiations.

Fightful Select is reporting that outright discussions are not being had between MJF and AEW. The report indicates that MJF has not responded to attempts from the company to get those negotiations started and that Tony Khan is willing to pay him in a way that is comparable to other top stars in the company. Previous reports stated that MJF isn’t willing to increase the dollars on his deal without an extension. Last week, it was reported that he was unhappy with AEW and that he was leaning toward signing with WWE when his contract ends in 2024.

MJF has been a staple act in AEW since it’s inception in 2019. He has feuded with major stars in the company including Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and C.M. Punk. Currently, he’s embroiled in a feud with his former bodyguard, Wardlow. Wardlow helped C.M. Punk win his Dog Collar Match against MJF at AEW Revolution in March. Since then, the two have been at odds. They will collide at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas on May 29.

Other matches on the Double or Nothing card include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

CATCH-UP: AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 5/13: TNT Championship match hits, but post-match angle misses