SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced two matches for the upcoming NXT In Your House premium live event in June.

First, Cameron Grimes will defend his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes. Hayes is a former North American Champion and lost the title to Grimes at NXT Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend in April.

#WWENXT is bringing the action to your living room with the return of #InYourHouse! Make space on the couch as @CGrimesWWE goes one-on-one with @Carmelo_WWE for the #NATitle and The #CreedBrothers look to finally strike gold when they collide with #PrettyDeadly! pic.twitter.com/6pAwUeUpb5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2022

Hayes lost his most recent opportunity at the North American Championship, a triple threat match that involved Grimes and Solo Sikoa.

A NXT Tag Team Championship match has also been announced for the event. Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against The Creed Brothers. Both teams competed in a Tag Team Gauntlet match to crown champions of the then vacated titles. The Creed Brothers almost ran the full gauntlet and lasted longest in the match, but came up short in the end.

The Creed Brothers are a part of the Diamond Mine faction with Roderick Strong, but have been at odds with Strong since Strong cheated to help them defeat The Viking Raiders two weeks ago on television. The Creed Brothers wanted to win that match in a clean and respectful way.

Other matches for NXT In Your House have not been revealed at this time. The event will stream live on Peacock on June 4.

CATCH-UP: NXT 2.0 reportedly set to return to the road