WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 11, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Reggie flips around for acrobatics fanatics

(1) REGGIE vs. T-BAR

Reggie fearfully backed into a corner as T-Bar stared him down. He creatively dodged two lunging attacks, then applied a side headlock. T-Bar lifted and tossed Reggie off, but Reggie stayed close and re-applied the hold. T-Bar shoved him into a corner then missed a slow right cross. Reggie used a hurricanrana to fling T-Bar into the ropes, then hit a drop kick to stun T-Bar in the corner. Reggie performed a backflip away from T-Bar, then a forward flip toward him, but T-Bar caught him by the throat and kneed him in the gut.

Reggie sidestepped a charging T-Bar in the corner but was still in pain. He ran the ropes and leaped at T-Bar but T-Bar knocked him out of the air with a big boot. T-Bar snarled and lifted Reggie by his throat and hit High Justice (a sit out choke slam) for the pin and victory.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 2:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Almost a squash match – it didn’t take long for a wrestler to defeat an acrobat.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Street Profits vs. RK-Bro from Raw

Replay of Cody Rhodes vs. Theory from Raw

Replay of The Judgment Day in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest from Raw

Replay of Asuka vs. Bianca Belair from Raw

(2) APOLLO CREWS (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Tozawa tried to distract Crews by pointing off to the distance, but Crews wouldn’t be fooled. Tozawa went on the offense anyway, taking Crews down with a hurricanrana and hitting a drop kick. Tozawa climbed the corner but Crews ran in and hit the top rope, causing Tozawa to drop crotch-first. Crews lifted Tozawa off the top turnbuckle in the suplex position and slammed him to the mat. Crews did a double bicep flex while Tozawa writhed on the mat.

Tozawa battled out of a chin lock but was immediately leveled by Crews with a reverse elbow. Crews measured and punched a seated Tozawa in the top of his head. Azeez landed a cheap shot on the stunned Tozawa while the ref was backing Crews away. Crews lifted Tozawa to his feet and calmly ushered him through the ropes and to the floor. Crews posed again before joining Tozawa on the floor, but Tozawa landed a front kick that sent Crews rolling back into the ring.

Crews applied a more emphatic chin lock. Tozawa fired elbows and punches and broke free, then took Crews down with another hurricanrana before landing a running knee strike. Tozawa climbed another corner and this time hit a flying reverse elbow. He covered Crews for two. Tozawa recovered in the corner and ran at Crews who flipped him over the ropes to the apron. Crews kicked him in the face, then suplexed him back into the ring while standing on the middle rope. He covered Tozawa for two.

Crews hoisted Tozawa into a gorilla press but Tozawa quickly escaped. Tozawa briefly applied an upright submission on Crews’s arm, then hit a spinning kick to Crews’s face. With Crews on the mat, Tozawa climbed a third corner and jumped. Crews was standing by now and caught him and flowed directly into a Samoan drop then covered for three.

WINNER: Apollo Crews by pinfall in 6:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard back-and-forth action.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

