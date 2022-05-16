Ric Flair announces return to the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair is returning to in-ring competition. Flair officially announced the news on Twitter Monday morning.

“The rumors are true,” Flair said. I’m going to walk that aisle, style and profile, one last time! July 31! Nashville, TN! Jim Crockett Promotions! I will prove once again that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man! Now we go to school.”

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO! TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

Flair’s last match was against Sting in TNA in 2011. His last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels. A report by PWInsider indicates that Flair is likely to be involved in a multi-man match for this match and that it is being billed as his final match. The report says that Flair is taking his training seriously and wants to look good for the bout. Last week, it was reported that Ric Flair might be training for a return as he shared video of him training in the ring with Jay Lethal.

The match will take place a day after Summerslam, which emanates from Nashville as well. For more information on the Flair match, click here.

Summerslam will take place from Nissan Stadium on July 30. Matches for that event have not been announced at this time.

