WWE RAW PREVIEW 5/16: Cage match clash leads the night

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to Hell in a Cell on June 5.

WWE Raw this week is anchored by a cage match clash between Bobby Lashley and Omos. This is the third bout between both men. Lashley defeated Omos in their first match at WrestleMania 38 and Omos beat Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, with MVP in his corner.

No other segments or matches have been announced at this time for this week’s show. Last week, Alexa Bliss returned to the ring, defeating Sonya Deville, who was stripped of her WWE management duties. Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Cody Rhodes after Rhodes beat him at WrestleMania Backlash. Rollins hit The Stomp through a table on Rhodes and left him laying ringside, unconscious. Both angles could see developments this week as WWE heads toward Hell in a Cell.

The Hell in a Cell premium live event will stream live on Peacock from Chicago on June 5. Matches for the event have not been officially announced at this time.

