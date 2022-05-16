FREE PODCAST 5/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (5-17-2017) Keller & Powell talk Bayley’s push, Styles’s push, Cole and O’Reilly’s NXT potential, NWA name value, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-17-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the push of Jinder Mahal and his match against Randy Orton on Sunday, Jinder on Jericho’s podcast, NXT Takeover’s line-up and the state of NXT’s roster today compared to several months ago, Bayley’s push, Orton’s shots at indy style, and much more with callers. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss A.J. Styles’s status on roster after recent win-loss record, Kurt Angle’s performance as G.M., Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT potential, Fashion Files, is Braun Strowman’s injury a setback, is the NWA nostalgia or history and what cache does it have for Billy Corgan at this point, and more including mailbag topics.

