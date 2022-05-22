SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW MANIAC 2022 SHOW REPORT

MAY 21, 2022

AIRED ON FITE.TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

GCW Announcers: Kevin Gill, Veda Scott, Emil Jay, Pollo Del Mar

(1) BLAKE CHRISTIAN vs KEVIN BLACKWOOD

Christian won with the curb stomp in 14:35.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was good from what I saw but nearly 10 minutes of it was lost to a signal failure. Not sure if it was on GCW’s or FITE TV’s end. Blake Christian is setting up a feud with Matt Cardona for a future GCW show.)

(2) TITUS ALEXANDER vs TONY DEPPEN

Deppen wins after Alexander submits to Cattle Mutilation in 13:26.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: After watching Alexander as a heel in West Coast Pro Wrestling, it was odd to see Deppen act as bigger heel. Nonetheless, I enjoyed this match. Both wrestlers have bright futures.)

(3) MIKE BAILEY vs MASHA SLAMOVICH

Bailey won with Flamingo Driver in 15:55.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Intergender matches can be hit or miss but this match was of high quality. Slamovich was able to get a level out of aggression from Bailey that he doesn’t always provide.)

(4) GCW EXTREME TITLE: AJ GRAY (c) vs JIMMY LLOYD vs COLE RADRICK vs STARBOY CHARLIE vs JACK CARTWHEEL vs NINJA MACK

Gray retained the GCW Extreme title by pinning Starboy Charlie with Emerald Fusian in 13:22.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match had action all over the place. Not always my cup of tea but the match contained a lot of highlights.)

(5) BIFF BUSICK vs JORDAN OLIVER

Oliver won with the Clout Cutter in 8:37.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The commentators put this over as the biggest win for Oliver in GCW. It was impressive for Oliver to get a win over Busick who has had a lot of success since retuning to the independents. Match was shorter than other matches tonight, but it got over how Oliver’s quick strike offense can lead to victory.

(6) DARK SHEIK vs LUFISTO

Dark Sheik won with Go Ahead and Die in 12:12.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match ended up using a lot of chairs. Good hardcore action though I could do without the unprotected chair shots to the head.)

(7) NICK WAYNE vs BANDIDO

Bandido won with the 21 Plex in 12:25.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: My favorite match of the night. Bandido is one of the most impressive wrestlers in the world and Nick Wayne is only 16. This is a match I would recommend for people to watch.)

(8) BUSSY (EFFY & ALLIE KATCH) (c) vs SOUTH PACIFIC SAVAGES (JUICY FINAU & TOA LIONA) – GCW World Tag Team Championship

Busy retained the GCW Tag Team Championship when Effy pile drove Katch on top of Finau and pinned him in 14:35.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The finish of this match looked off as Finau kicked out at 2 and Toa almost got there. The story was the underdog champions surviving against much bigger competitors.)

(9) DREW PARKER vs JOEY JANELA

Parker won with a Swanton off the top of a ladder in 22:30.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I am selling the finish short. It was a Swanton off the top of a ladder on top of a door while Janela was covered in barbed wire. This match had thumbtacks as well. I am not a huge deathmatch fan personally, but the crowd enjoyed it.)

Overall Thoughts: This show was a good representation of GCW, fast paced action from some of the top independent talent combined with hardcore matches. I enjoyed this show.

