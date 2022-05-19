News Ticker

Jon Moxley set for return to GCW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 19, 2022

Jon Moxley set for GCW return
Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will make his return to GCW on June 18 at the You Wouldn’t Understand event. The company announced the news on Friday via Twitter.

Moxley is the GCW World Heavyweight Champion. His opponent has not been revealed, but other matches have been announced. Those include Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack and Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson. Other talent announced for the event are Blake Christian, Marko Stunt, and others.

CATCH-UP: Paul Heyman says match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is “up to Dwayne Johnson”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*