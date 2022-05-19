Jon Moxley set for return to GCW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will make his return to GCW on June 18 at the You Wouldn’t Understand event. The company announced the news on Friday via Twitter.

*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE* Just Signed: GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC! Plus:

Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack

SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid

Janela vs Mike Jackson

Mason vs Webb

Blake

Marko

SGC

+more Tix:https://t.co/uOsOfk1JTT Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/pzoA1x5nAF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 19, 2022

Moxley is the GCW World Heavyweight Champion. His opponent has not been revealed, but other matches have been announced. Those include Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack and Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson. Other talent announced for the event are Blake Christian, Marko Stunt, and others.

