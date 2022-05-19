FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (5-15-2012) Keller & Powell discuss NXT revamp, Lesnar-Triple H, Bischoff, Styles, Cena’s charity work, live callers (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-15-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer emails focused primarily on Raw the previous night including the final hype for Over the Limit, Brock Lesnar-Triple H hype, the heavy-handed promotion of John Cena’s charity work, the early reports of NXT being revamped and taping TV shows at Full Sail University, ROH technical issues, Eric Bischoff, and more. In the VIP Aftershow they discuss the physical changes in A.J. Styles, the 40 year old stars peaking in TNA lately, early praise for Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian as a tag team, and more on Raw.

