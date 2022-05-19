VIP AUDIO 5/19 – NJPW Capital Collision PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Wells: Four-way main event for IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship, strong crowd, improved production, early Best of Super Juniors thoughts, Dominion preview (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells for the NJPW Capital Collision PPV audio roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at Hiroshi Tanahashi defending the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship in the main event against Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley. Radican and Wells then work their way backwards through the card, highlighting the hot crowd and some of the best matches on the show including Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada & Romero vs. Jay White & Hikuleo in the semi-main event. The show concludes with a look at the first several days of the Best of Super Juniors tournament and a preview of the early card for NJPW’s big Dominion PPV on June 12.

You can watch the replay of Capital Collision on Fite.tv.

