Stephanie McMahon announces she is taking leave of absence from most WWE duties

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter today that she will be taking a leave of absence from the company.

McMahon noted that her leave of absence will begin tomorrow. She cited wanting to spend time with her family as the reason she was taking a leave in her tweet. McMahon wrote, “As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

It is unknown which responsibilities McMahon will continue with at this time. McMahon has been working in WWE for over 20 years. She headed up the creative team for most of the early-to-mid 2000s. She also has been an on air character and wrestler as well during her time in WWE playing up her real life power behind the scenes in storylines as a heel most of the time.

In 2007 In 2007, McMahon was named executive vice president of creative. She held the role until 2013 when she became the chief brand officer, which is the title she currently still holds.

Stephanie McMahon has been married to Triple H (Paul Levesque) since 2003. Triple H suffered a cardiac event in September of 2021 that he later revealed was life threatening. Triple H appeared on screen during WrestleMania this year and left his boot in the ring signaling his retirement to fans.

