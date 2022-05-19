Naomi WWE contract set to expire soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Naomi, is working on a contract extension with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Naomi’s contract is up soon and that she has been negotiating with the company on an extension. The report does not indicate what date the contract ends or whether or not negotiations played into Naomi’s decision to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week.

Naomi and tag team partner, Sasha Banks, left Monday Night Raw before the main event both were scheduled to participate in. The women left the show due to creative issues. It was reported that Naomi was scheduled to win the six pack challenge main event this week and face Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the Raw Women’s Championship. Banks reportedly was scheduled to face Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the event.

WWE released a statement on the situation and said that Banks and Naomi handed over their Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to John Laurinaitis before leaving. The company statement also said that Banks and Naomi were uncomfortable working with others in the six pack challenge. The other women in the match were Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

Banks and Naomi have not commented on the walk out or responded to WWE’s statement with a statement of their own.

