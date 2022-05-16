5/16 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley vs. Omos in a cage, 6-Pack Challenge with Raw Title contenders, Cody Countdown, Jimmy vs. Riddle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 16. 2022

NORFOLK, VA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-A three minute video package aired hyping the scheduled cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos.

-They went to Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton standing at ringside in front of the cage. Smith touted the sellout crowd and said the energy in the building is being generated by anticipation for the cage match. They discussed it, and noted that Lashley wanted the match.

Graves shifted to hyping the Usos vs. RK-Bro match to unify the tag team titles on Smackdown on Friday. Saxton hyped that Riddle would face Jimmy Uso tonight. Smith said Cody Rhodes will speak in two hours. They showed a “Countdown to Cody” clock. Graves hyped a 6-Pack Challenge match with Sasha Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. Saxton said it will create some clarity in the Raw Title picture.

-As Omos and MVP walked out, a graphic on the screen billed Omos at 7-3 and 403 pounds and referred to him as “The Nigerian Giant.” Graves said he saw a glimpse of trepidation on Omos’s face. MVP talked mid-ring about Lashley and Omos. He said Omos is bigger, stronger, and meaner than Lashley could ever be. He said he is the future of WWE. He said he expects Lashley to put up one hell of a fight, but the outcome is a foregone conclusion. He said he expects Omos to brutalize Lashley more than he did at Backlash. He said the fans are “blessed and fortunate to be living in the cage of the Nigerian Giant, Omos.”

Lashley’s ring entrance then took place. He walked out to cheers, but then Cedric Alexander attacked him in the aisle from behind. Omos joined in the beating at ringside. Referees and officials separated them. Saxton said they need to get them inside the cage “the way it was meant to be.” [c]

(1) OMOS (w/MVP) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY

Smith said order has been restored. The bell rang 15 minutes into the show. Lashley charged at Omos, but Omos bashed him with forearms and a running kick to the head. Graves said this is the most confidence Omos has been in his young career. Saxton said he was sauntering around the ring with confidence. Omos knocked Lashley to the mat with a forearm to the chest. MVP jabbed Lashley in the face with his cane through the cage. The ref didn’t see it.

At 3:00 MVP was trash-talking Lashley and reached into the cage and slapped him. Lashley grabbed MVP’s arm and yanked him into the cage. Lashley then speared Omos mid-ring and scored a two count. Fans stood for the near fall. Lashley set up a Hurt Lock mid-ring, but Omos powered out. Lashley caught a charging Omos with a boot to the face. He then climbed the side of the cage, but Omos met him in the corner and tried to grab him. Lashley stomped away at him, then climbed the side of the cage. Cedric ran out and climbed the side of the cage. Graves called him a “pest.” Cedric ended up sitting on top of the cage, stomping on Lashley. Lashley threw Cedric off the top of the cage onto the mat. Lashley then dove at Omos, but Omos caught him and threw him off his shoulders into the side of the cage.

At 7:00 Omos palmed Lashley’s head. Lashley punched back. Omos caught a charging Lashley with a boot to the face. Omos then clawed Lashley’s face. MVP told Omos to finish him. Omos hoisted Lashley onto his shoulders and rammed him into the side of the cage. The side broke and Lashley landed on the side of the cage on the floor. He stepped onto the mat and therefore won. MVP threw a fit at ringside. The ref explained to Mike Rome. Rome said, “Despite the unique way this happened, both of Bobby Lashley’s feet hit the ground, therefore your winner, ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley.” Graves said it doesn’t matter how it happened, just that it happened.

WINNER: Lashley in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s interesting watching how WWE constructs Omos’s matches to play to his capabilities and work around his limitations. They did so here pretty well. The finish was visually cool, but of course is a form of a copout finish. The cage is supposed to keep wrestlers inside the cage so they can settle things once and for all. They weaseled out of that with this finish, but the finish does play into the idea that Omos is so powerful, not even a cage can withstand his power.)

-The announcers commented on last week’s Tommaso Ciampa tainted win over Mustafa Ali with Mia as special referee.

-Theory made his ring entrance. The announcers hyped Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory. Smith said Ali is finally getting the match he wanted when he returned to Raw. [c]

-Ali’s ring entrance was in progress as they returned from the break. Before the bell, Theory dropped to ringside and said he can’t let the match take place without a referee he can trust. Miz’s music played. Graves said this match just became “must see.” Saxton said it just became a joke. (So wrestlers get to pick referees for their matches now? The announcers reacted like this is just a thing that can happen.) Miz asked Theory if he was ready. Theory said he’s not sure because it doesn’t feel right that Mustafa lost and “failed your way into a match with the champ.” He said the first lesson he ever learned from Mr. McMahon, which was to expect the unexpected. Theory said his opponent isn’t him, it’s Veer Mahal.

(2) MUSTAFA ALI vs. VEER MAHAN

Ali went after Veer at the bell with a flying dropkick. Veer came right back with a flying bodypress. Veer cut off an attempted comeback by Ali with a boot to the face. Theory cheered at ringside. Veer stomped Ali and then landed a leaping elbow to the chest. Ali fired back with two super kicks. Theory tripped Ali running the ropes. Miz didn’t react to the interference. Ali ducked a charging Veer and knocked him to the floor with a dropkick. He followed by setting up a running dive, but Miz stood in his path. Ali accused Miz of screwing with him. Miz insisted Ali respect him and he shoved Ali. Veer then surprised Ali with a clothesline followed by a Cervical Clutch. Ali tapped out.

WINNER: Veer in 4:00.

-Afterward, Theory took a selfie of himself with Veer in the background applying the Cervical Clutch again. He added Miz to a second selfie. Graves said he might make that his second wallpaper. Veer yanked the lid off the announce desk, but then Rey and Dominik Mysterio ran out to their music. Graves said the Mysterios were taken out weeks ago by Veer. They attacked Veer, including a Rey senton. Veer threw a fit.

-Becky Lynch ran up to Adam Pearce and said, “This can’t happen!” Smith said they’d hear from her next. [c]