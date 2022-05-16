Nash Carter comments on release from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nash Carter issued his first comments since being released from WWE on Twitter Monday afternoon. Carter apologized for his actions in a photo that was posted on social media by his ex-wife.

“A statement by Zachary Green. No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it as. In 2020, someone was trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media. I sent it to my wife to discuss the situation. Apparently, she kept it and then decided in retaliation for filing of the divorce to post it to social media. Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions.”

Nash Carter went on to say that he has reflected on his conduct and re-educated himself about the “horrors of the Holocaust.” He encouraged others to educated themselves as well. Carter also plugged the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida.

