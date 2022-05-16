WWE nominated for Sports Business Journal Award

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Summerslam 2021 is nominated for “Best Sports Event of the Year” in the Sports Business Journal Awards.

WWE announced the news Monday afternoon on Twitter. Summerslam is going up against the 2021 PGA Championship, MLB at Field of Dreams, Nascar at The Coliseum, Formula One United States Grand Prix, Super Bowl, and the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

Summerslam 2021 featured John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, the return of Becky Lynch, and the return of Brock Lesnar. The event was WWE’s first full stadium show since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The event was held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the same location for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

CATCH-UP: Nash Carter comments on release from WWE