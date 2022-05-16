Hell in a Cell match announced by WWE on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell is official for WWE’s Hell in a Cell premium live event in June.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhodes cut an in-ring promo addressing being hit by The Stomp from Rollins on last week’s show. Rhodes said that he tried to end their feud last week and put things behind him, but that Rollins keeps trying to pull him back in.

Rhodes then laid down the challenge to Rollins for Hell in a Cell. He said they should run the match back for a third time, but that this time it would be inside Hell in a Cell. The WWE commentary team confirmed the news later in the show.

Rollins and Rhodes squared off at WrestleMania 38 and at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes won both matches. The WrestleMania match was his first for WWE in six years. Rhodes previously was an Executive Vice President for AEW. Rhodes left AEW in March of this year due to the inability to come to terms on a new contract.

In WWE, Rhodes is a former Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Rollins is a multiple time world champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and Tag Team Champion.

WWE Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock on June 5. No other matches have been announced for the show at this time.

