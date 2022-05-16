Monday Night Raw main event changed due to talent walkout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The main event for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was reportedly changed due to Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving the arena in Norfolk.

PWInsider is reporting that Banks was unhappy with the creative pitched to her for the show. She met with Vince McMahon about the issues, but left the building after McMahon refused to move on her plans. Banks’ tag team partner, Naomi, also walked out of the building due to these same issues.

The Monday Night Raw main event was announced as a six pack challenge match with the winner facing Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. In addition to Banks and Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H, and Doudrop were slated to compete in the match. A Fightful report indicates that Naomi was scheduled to win the match.

Due to the walkout by Banks and Naomi, the main event was changed to a straight singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. The winner of that match will face Belair for the Raw Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock on June 5. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell was made official on this week’s show. Rhodes is 2-0 against Rollins in recent matches – one at WrestleMania 38 and the other at WrestleMania Backlash.

