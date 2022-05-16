WWE releases statement on talent walking out of Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has released an official statement regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of this week’s Monday Night Raw in Norfolk.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that WWE released a statement regarding Banks and Naomi leaving the show. The statement is as follows.

When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents — even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.

WWE's statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi pic.twitter.com/DrNS84QfxX — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2022

The Monday Night Raw originally was slated to be a six pack challenge match with the winner facing Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Instead, Becky Lynch wrestled Asuka with that opportunity on the line.

