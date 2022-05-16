Smackdown draws lowest viewership of the year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown drew 1.89 million viewers Friday night, the lowest number of the year for the show.

In the target demographic of adults 18-49, the rating dropped from a 0.46 last week to a straight 0.40 this week. Males 18-34 also dropped, while males 18-49 stayed flat.

Smackdown on Friday featured Riddle vs. Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and a confrontation between RK-Bro and The Bloodline.

During the confrontation, The Usos accepted RK-Bro’s challenge of a tag team championship unification match. The bout will take place on this week’s upcoming episode of Smackdown. The confrontation ended with Riddle delivering a knee to the face to Roman Reigns.

Riddle defeated Zayn with The Bro Derek to secure his victory in 10 minutes. In the women’s tag team title match, Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Baszler and retained their championships after Naomi countered The Sharpshooter with a rollup and pinned Natalya.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces matches for NXT In Your House