AEW Rampage viewership increases over prior week

AEW Rampage drew 340,000 viewers this week, increasing over last week’s 292,000. This was the second week in a row that the program aired outside of it’s traditional time slot at 5pm EST. In the key adult 18-49 demographic, the rating increased from 0.11 to 0.12.

This week’s AEW Rampage featured Ruby Soho vs. Riho in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match and Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship. Soho defeated Riho to advance. She connected with a Bladerunner for the win. In the TNT Championship Match, Sky defeated his former tag team partner with the TKO to retain his title. After the match, it appeared that both men were about to shake hands, but Sky attacked and laid Kazarian out.

The show also featured Death Triangle vs. Butcher & Blade & Marq Quen and Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder.

