MAY 15, 2022 (RECORDED)

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

MCW Commentators: Brent Tarring, Veda Scott

(1) RYAN MCBRIDE vs KEKOA

Kekoa wins with a frog splash in 7:10.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Good opener with solid action. McBride played the heel to Kekoa’s babyface. The finish came when Kekoa’s wife slapped McBride after McBride tried to ruin a gender reveal. At the conclusion of the match, Kekoa, his wife and daughter did the gender reveal anyway and found out they are having a girl.)

(2) VITA VON STARR vs DANI MO

Von Starr won with her handstand Vader Bomb, Helter Skelter, in 5:34

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Match was a lot shorter than I thought it would be. Dani Mo’s rope walk splash was impressive and Von Starr’s victory puts her in a position to get a shot at the MCW Women’s Title.)

-Highlights are shown of the two previous matches between Action Andretti and Ninja Mack

(3) ACTION ANDRETTI vs NINJA MACK

Andretti won with a Fireperson’s Carry into a Neckbreaker in 11:57

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Very athletic contest between two men who wrestled before and knew each other very well. They countered each other and want to one up each other through the match. Ninja Mack had the time to put in a better display than at Supercard of Honor. I was not familiar with Andretti before but he is someone that I will look out for in the future.)

(4) SIGMA MALES vs THE CARTEL vs KILLIAN MCMURPHY & MYLES HAWKINS vs BLACK WALLSTREET vs SHAUN CANNON & JB ANDERSON vs PAT BRINK &ALEX ODIN – Tag Team Gauntlet Match for the MCW Tag Team Championship

The Cartel defeated the Sigma Males with a top rope splash in 1:32.

McMurphy and Hawkins defeated The Cartel with Total Elimination in 3:29.

Black Wallstreet defeated McMurphy and Hawkins with a 3D in 4:46.

Black Wallstreet defeated Cannon and Anderson with a 3D in 6:35.

Brink defeat Black Wallstreat with a moonsault in 9:15 to retain the MCW Tag Team Championship.

-After the match the Jacobs Family head to the ring and appear to be looking t fight Brink & Odin and Black Wallstreet. They decide to leave instead.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: It’s hard to get a handle of these tag teams when a gauntlet match doesn’t reach 10 minutes. Black Wallstreet got two wins and wrestled almost three minutes against Brink and Odin so they fared better than most but this was not a good display for the MCW Tag Team division.)

(5) ANGEL ALVARADO vs TIM SPRIGGS

Spriggs won with a referee stoppage due to a guillotine choke in 42 seconds.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was one of the greatest squash matches I have ever seen. Spriggs is an MMA fighter who comes out with an entourage and celebrates for a long time before getting into the ring. The referee starts a count to get Spriggs in the ring. Spriggs waits until the last second and still wins decisively. As impressive as you could imagine.)

(6) GIA SCOTT (c) with DEMARCUS KANE vs KILYNN KING – MCW Women’s Championship

Scott retains the MCW Women’s Championship by holding the tights on a roll up in 6:27.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Mandy Leon was originally advertised for this match. Another finish that came out of nowhere though there was interference from Kane. The work was fine but the finish caught me off guard just like it did in the previous women’s match.)

(7) ROBERT LOCKE & ERIC MARTIN vs JOE KEYS & DANTE CABALLERO – MCW Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Martin pins Caballero with a Full Nelson Slam from Locke after Locke spit gin in Caballero’s face in 7:36. Locke & Martin become the #1 contenders for the MCW Tag Team Championship.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match never entered the next gear. It might have if they had more time. There was a lot of interference for the finish. After seeing Keys & Caballero as a tag team here and in Terminus, I am hoping that they continue to team for the foreseeable future.)

(8) CHRIS BEY vs MIKE BAILEY vs JOEY JANELA – Shamrock Cup Qualifier

Janela qualified for the Shamrock Cup by pinning Bey with a school boy while holding the tights in 15:23.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was a lot of good action. The triple threat rules allowed for a lot of innovative moves and the breaking up of pinning attempts. Janela acted as the heel throughout the match so it was not a surprise that he cheated to win.)

(9) DEMARCUS KANE (c) with GIA SCOTT vs O’SHAY EDWARDS – MCW Rage TV Championship

Kane retained the MCW Rage TV Championship after pinning Edwards with a Falcon Arrow in 5:17.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Gia Scott interfered in this match repeatedly and Kane raked Edwards’ eyes in front of the referee which led to the finish. Good for what it was but very short for a title match.)

(10) KEN DIXON (c) vs NICK ALDIS vs BRIAN JOHNSON vs MOSES – MCW Heavyweight Championship

Dixon retained the MCW Heavyweight Title by pinning Johnson after hitting a FlapJack in 14:45.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: My favorite match of the show. Aldis is the consummate professional. Moses looked to be in the best shape that I have ever seen him. Johnson is one of my pandemic all-stars, someone who I did not know much about pre 2020 but turned me into a fan. Johnson was preoccupied with Dixon throughout the match which led to Dixon getting his revenge with the finish.)

(11) OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT) vs MATT & JEFF HARDY

Matt & Jeff Hardy won in 14:58 after Jeff pinned Taven with a top rope splash. After the match, Taven & Bennett had to do the Jeff Hardy Juke because they lost. While doing it, the Hardys hit them with a Twist of Fate.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The match was a good representation of the Hardys on their farewell tour. OGK did a great job playing heels to make the main event special for the fans in attendance.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: The biggest issue with this show was the sound quality. The sound was about 5 seconds behind and it hurt the presentation. Not sure if that was on MCW or FITE TV. The next MCW show on FITE TV will be in July and hopefully they will have that figured out by then. Nonetheless, the show was enjoyable. Some of the matches were short and didn’t really get going. Three of the last four matches had the most well-known wrestlers so they received the most time. The crowd was very happy to see the Hardys and OGK played their part. Justin McClelland and I will be discussing this show in greater detail on the PWTorch Dailycast Wrestling Coast to Coast on Thursday.

