The creative issues that led to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday Night Raw this week were rooted in their direction as a tag team and the direction of the WWE women’s division as a whole.

Fightful is reporting that recent creative pitches from Banks and Naomi were not green lit. The duo wanted to work with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H at the Hell in a Cell PPV event for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Banks and Naomi reportedly pitched that Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. interfere in the Naomi vs. Bianca Belair match that WWE officials wanted at Hell in a Cell, but that pitch was shot down too.

The report indicates that the WWE wanted to to go with Naomi vs. Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

WWE released a statement Monday night that confirmed the walkout and revealed that Banks and Naomi didn’t want to work with certain talent in the match because they were unsafe. WWE apologized for not being able to deliver on the advertised main event.

Banks and Naomi have been the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions since WrestleMania 38. They joined together as a team in the weeks leading up WrestleMania, but also have history together and were a team upon Banks’ arrival to the WWE main roster in 2015.

