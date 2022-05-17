SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 is headlined by Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar.

Escobar and D’Angelo have been at odds with both Legado Del Fantasma and D’Angelo’s crew kidnapping and attacking the other for weeks. The feud is rooted in “doing business” in NXT and both lay claim to that throne.

Other matches on this week’s show include The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa. Two weeks ago The Creed Brothers beat The Viking Raiders, but did so because Roderick Strong interfered on their behalf. The Creed Brothers were angry about that move and told Strong they wanted to beat them fair and square in the ring.

Hayes, Grimes, and Sikoa have been feuding over the NXT North American Championship for weeks and weeks. The trio had a triple threat match for the championship and it was announced yesterday that Grimes would face Hayes for the title at NXT In Your House on June 4. On last week’s episode of NXT, Grimes said that after he beats Hayes, he would give Sikoa the next shot at the championship.

NXT 2.0 also announced The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the In Your House event. No other matches for the show have been made official at this time.

