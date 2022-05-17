Sasha Banks talks her defining career moment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks says the defining moment of her career in WWE came early in run on the NXT brand.

In an interview with Kevin Hart on Cold As Balls, Banks spoke about a moment that led to her turning up the heat and pushing toward becoming NXT Women’s Champion.

“I wasn’t really getting used and the lead writer came up to me and he told me that I’m just a good hand,” Banks said. “That was my defining moment, because I was like, I’m going to show you and the next month I just turned it up. The next thing you know, I’m the NXT Women’s Champion.”

Sasha Banks currently is one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Naomi. Both women walked out of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, forcing WWE to change the six pack challenge main event that they were supposed to compete in. Creative issues with the women’s division and them as a tag team led to the walkout after Banks and Naomi met with Vince McMahon.

The WWE acknowledged the walkout on Raw with detail from the commentary team. WWE also put out a statement detailing the situation with Banks and Naomi and apologizing for not delivering on the main event that they advertised.

