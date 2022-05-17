News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/17 – PWT Impact Pod: Ross & Darrin discuss long build to Slammiversary, continued rise of Honor No More and Gisele Shaw, Gail Kim announcement, more (34 min.)

May 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Ross Leslie and Darrin Lilly are back to cover the latest goings on in the world of Impact Wrestling. They cover the long build to the historic edition of Slammiversary next month on PPV, featuring a long but fun main event to crown a new number one contender for Josh Alexander’s world title. Some fun matches, including the continued rise of Honor No More and exciting newcomer Gisele Shaw. Gail Kim also makes an appearance to deliver a blockbuster, ground-breaking announcement.

