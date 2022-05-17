News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/16 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Sasha & Naomi legit walk out forcing new main event, Omos vs. Lashley in a cage, Asuka vs. Becky, Cody promo, Ezekiel DNA results, more (44 min.)

May 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the big news that Sasha & Naomi legitimately walked out during Raw and forced new main event with insider insights on the situation. Also, Omos vs.  Bobby Lashley in a cage, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, a Cody promo, Ezekiel DNA results revealed, and more.

