FREE PODCAST 5/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Insights into Sasha & Naomi walkout, Cody’s promo, Omos-Lashley cage, Lacey, more (153 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP podcaster Tom Stoup to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They began with an instant reaction to the Sasha Banks & Naomi walk-out on Raw along with real-time sourced reporting by Wade regarding what was and wasn’t happening. They also cover the Omos-Bobby Lashley cage match, the latest with Lacey Evans, Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel, the Raw Title picture, Mustafa Ali, and more with live callers and emails.

