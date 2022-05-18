NXT 2.0 viewership increases over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 drew 601,000 average viewers on Tuesday night, an increase over 533,000 last week. The key adult 18-49 demo rating increased to 0.14 from 0.10. The male 18-34 and 18-49 rating also increased over prior week. Both of those ratings were six week highs for the show.

NXT is currently building toward the In Your House PLE on June 4 and this week’s show featured Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy agreeing to a second NXT Championship match together. Breakker agreed to Gacy’s stipulation that should he get disqualified for any reason, Gacy would become the NXT Champion.

In the main event this week, Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo. Both men have been feuding for weeks with each man’s group kidnapping those from the other. The Viking Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers in tag team action. Roderick Strong tried to interfere in the match as he did the first time those teams clashed. Instead of helping his fellow Diamond Mine members, his involvement caused a distraction, which allowed for The Viking Raiders to get the victory. In the opening contest, Solo Sikoa & Cameron Grimes defeated Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes. The Women’s Breakout Tournament continued this week as well.

NXT In Your House streams live on Peacock on June 4. Announced matches for the show are Breakker vs. Gacy for the NXT Championship, The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly for the Tag Team Championship, and Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces dates and locations for upcoming NXT house shows