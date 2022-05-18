SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT brand is returning to the road for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and WWE has announced dates and locations for the tour that will kickoff on June 10. The full schedule is:

– Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

– Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

– Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

– Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

– Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

– Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

WWE revealed within this announcement that other dates for house shows will be revealed soon. Tickets for these events go on-sale on Friday. You can secure tickets here.

NXT has strictly been a television product for WWE since March of 2020. The brand ran a Stand and Deliver PLE event in Dallas over WrestleMania weekend, which was its first event outside of Florida in over two years.

The next NXT PLE is In Your House on June 4. Announced matches for that event include Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship, The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship.

