News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Sasha and Naomi controversy, Flair’s planned return, Cody-Seth, Ezekiel, disgruntled MJF, Reigns, Theory, Mandy, Dynamite (120 min.)

May 18, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • Sasha Banks & Naomi walk out right before Raw
  • Ric Flair training for an in-ring return at age 73 at Starrcast
  • MJF disgruntled with AEW and looking toward a jump to WWE
  • Who would Vince McMahon want from AEW’s roster other than MJF?
  • Ezekiel, Elias, Kevin Owens
  • Cody’s promo on Raw challenging Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match
  • Theory’s potential to be a centerpiece main event act
  • Roman Reigns’s contract situation and where he stands as a legendary top WWE star
  • AEW Dynamite’s line-up for Wednesday night
  • Mandy Rose’s progress in NXT prospects to have impact on main roster

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*