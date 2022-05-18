FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Sasha and Naomi controversy, Flair’s planned return, Cody-Seth, Ezekiel, disgruntled MJF, Reigns, Theory, Mandy, Dynamite (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- Sasha Banks & Naomi walk out right before Raw
- Ric Flair training for an in-ring return at age 73 at Starrcast
- MJF disgruntled with AEW and looking toward a jump to WWE
- Who would Vince McMahon want from AEW’s roster other than MJF?
- Ezekiel, Elias, Kevin Owens
- Cody’s promo on Raw challenging Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match
- Theory’s potential to be a centerpiece main event act
- Roman Reigns’s contract situation and where he stands as a legendary top WWE star
- AEW Dynamite’s line-up for Wednesday night
- Mandy Rose’s progress in NXT prospects to have impact on main roster
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply