FREE PODCAST 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Ric Flair getting back into ring, MJF’s contract extension story, Bischoff’s thoughts on Punk, more (87 min.)

May 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show with a long discussion on the prospects of Ric Flair getting back into a ring. From there, they talk about MJF’s contract extension story staying in the news, Eric Bischoff’s thoughts on CM Punk, Sasha and Naomi’s walkout, and listener emails.

