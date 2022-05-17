VIP AUDIO 5/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Very latest on Sasha & Naomi walkout, MJF’s future, Cody’s SI interview, Ric Flair’s in-ring return, Wardlow, Punk-Hangman, Capitol Collision, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss the network “up fronts” involving Rock and the XFL, the very latest on Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out on Raw, MJF’s future and his value to WWE and the test Tony Khan is facing, Cody’s Sports Illustrated interview including addressing his tattoo, the Usos-RKBro unification match back on, Ric Flair’s planned in-ring return, Wardlow-MJF angle, C.M. Punk-Hangman, NJPW Capitol Collision thoughts, and more.

