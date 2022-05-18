NXT Championship match announced for In Your House PLE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship will headline the upcoming In Your House premium live event. The match was finalized on this week’s episode of NXT. Breakker defeated Gacy in their last meeting. In this rematch, Breakker will lose the NXT Championship if he gets disqualified for any reason.

Breakker has been NXT Champion since winning the title from Dolph Ziggler on the Raw after WrestleMania in Dallas. He is a two-time champion in the company and made his debut along with the brand pivot to NXT 2.0 in September of last year.

NXT In Your House streams live on Peacock on June 4. Other announced matches for the show include Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship and The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship. No other matches for the event have been announced at this time.

This week on NXT, The Creed Brothers faced The Viking Raiders. The Creed Brothers won in their previous encounter, but thanks to Roderick Strong getting involved on their behalf. On this weeks show, the company announced that Bron Breakker would be in action next week against Duke Hudson. Also, Indi Hartwell is schedule to face NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, next week as well.

