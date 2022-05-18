SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CONTROL YOUR NARRATIVE: AWAKENING RESULTS

MAY 14, 2022

DETROIL, MI

REPORT BY GRANT LYSCEO, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

-A random 10-man elimination tag team match started off the Control Your Narrative show. The announcer wasn’t mic’d well, so the names of the local indie competitors involved couldn’t be heard.

(1) AJZ won the 10-man tag match that they called Project Pit. Afterwards he was attacked by a large guy in MMA gear whose music played the entire time he was in the ring.

-The executive producer introduced the audience to a video that contained EC3, but was more about his band’s new single called “Everything Is Poetry.”

(2) Wesley Blake (The Rising Son) defeated August Artois after 10 minutes of action and then celebrated in the crowd by eating a fan’s hotdog.

(3) Gino Valentino & JD Standly defeated The Purge via pinfall – Whenever someone wins a match, instead of saying “the winner” they say this person has “controlled their narrative.”

(4) Big Damo (formerly Killian Dane in WWE) defeated Joey Conway with the Vader Bomb

-A live in-ring segment called Out of this World with Space Cowboy Stacy Alexander took place. His guest was “Power Punch” Vinnie Pacifico

(5) Vinnie Pacifico defeated Chesney

(6) Sara Rowe (formerly Sarah Logan in WWE) defeated Amber O’Neal via pinfall. Rowe then cut a promo on how it was her return match.

(7) EC3 & Flip Gordon & Dontae Smiley defeated Fodder & Project X & “Mecca” Brian Johnson via submission by EC3.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman in WWE) missed the event due to illness. “Mecca” Brian Johnson was able to talk well and might have a strong future in front of him. There were hooded guys around the ring for every match to bang on the ring and create crowd noise. Finally, Austin Aries vs. Killer Kross also took place on the show, but I missed it due to arriving a little late.

