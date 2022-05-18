Jim Ross confirms contract extension with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross has signed a contract extension with AEW.

Ross revealed details of his new deal on The Grillin JR Podcast, saying that he did officially extend for a year and a half.

“I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago,” Ross said of his contract. “I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going to go for a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half, something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m really pleased at 70 I still have a future and at 70 I’m still loving what I do.

“I want to get to 2024, Ross said. “I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business and not a lot of guys can say they were in the basic same job in a fickle crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. Hopefully, the good lord’s looking down and cut me a break. If we get to 50, I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman Oklahoma.”

Ross has been a central figure on the AEW Dynamite announce team since the company began in 2019. Ross also plays a prevalent role in backstage interview segments for PPV hype vignettes.

Jim Ross is a former lead announcer and head of talent relations in WWE. He also worked as an announcer in WCW and other territories throughout his career. Ross is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

