NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29: Day 4 lineup, updated BOSJ 29 standings, new producer used for Capital Collision PPV

-Best of the Super Juniors 29 continues tomorrow live on NJPW World at 5:30a.m. Eastern.

The lineup for day 4 of the tournament is as follows:

Non-Tournament Match: Yoh & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taka Michinoku)

Non-Tournament Match: Alex Zayne & Clark Connors & Ryusuke Taguchi & Jado vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Sho & Gedo & Dick Togo)

Non-Tournament Match: Ace Austin & Tiger Mask vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

B Block: Wheeler Yuta vs. Douki

B Block: Titán vs. El Lindaman

B Block: Robbie Eagles vs. Bushi

B Block: Master Wato vs. El Phantasmo

B Block: El Desperado vs. TJP

The updated standings for both blocks are as follows:

A Block

Hiromu Takahashi — 4 pts (2-0)

Taiji Ishimori — 4 pts (2-0)

Alex Zayne — 4 pts (2-0)

Ace Austin — 4 pts (2-0)

Yoh — 2 pts(1-1)

Francesco Akira — 2 pts (1-1)

Ryusuke Taguchi — 0 pts (0-2)

Sho — 0 pts (0-2)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 pts (0-2)

Clark Connors — 0 pts (0-2)

B Block

El Desperado — 2 pmts (1-0)

TJP — 2 pmts (1-0)

Robbie Eagles — 2 pts (1-0)

El Phantasmo — 2 pts (1-0)

Douki — 2 pts (1-0)

El Lindaman — 0 pts (0-1)

Bushi — 0 pts (0-1)

Wheeler Yuta — 0 pts (0-1)

Master Wato — 0 pts (0-1)

Titan — 0 pts (0-1)

-PWTorch has learned from sources that former ROH director and producer Mark Brown was brought in by NJPW to produce the “Capital Collision” PPV. According to sources after NJPW’s last PPV offering in the U.S., “Windy City Riot” in April was marred with technical and production issues, the company was determined to deliver a better looking PPV from a production and technical standpoint.

Additional staff was also brought on board to help out with other elements of production according to PWTorch sources and the results was a much better looking and sounding PPV that was free from any technical issues.

