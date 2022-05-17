Alta announces summer MMA series with Cormier, Milendez, Rose Clark to serve as coaches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alta announced in a press release today the launch of their North American Summer Series that will start at the end of May.

The series, formerly known as Wimp2Warrior, will no be called Alta’s “Warrior Training Program.” The program takes everyday people through a 20 week program starting with the basics and culminating in a fully sanctioned 3-round amateur MMA fight against someone else in the program.

Former UFC Heavyweight and Light HeavyWeight champion Daniel Cormier will be coaching in the series at the new Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, Calif. Also coaching in the series will be Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion Gilbert Melendez out of the El Nino Training Center in San Francisco, Calif. and UFC Straight Jessica “Jessy Jess” rose Clark out of the Combat Sports Academy in Dublin Calif.

You can read the entire press release from Alta below:

Alta, the transformative MMA program, is pleased to announce the launch of their North American Summer Series, kicking off at the end of May; it was announced today by Alta VP, North America, Rich Chou.

Formerly known as Wimp2Warrior, Alta’s “Warrior Training Program” takes everyday people on a 20-week journey through the world of mixed martial arts starting from the basics and culminating in a fully sanctioned 3-round amateur MMA fight against someone from the program.

The summer series is highlighted by Alta brand ambassador and former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier launching his first series in his newly minted Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, CA. Joining Cormier is former Strikeforce Lightweight Champion Gilbert Melendez, whose El Nino Training Center will kick off their second Alta season in San Francisco. Xtreme Couture has been a mainstay with Alta and will once again bring the program to Las Vegas. And UFC Strawweight, Jessica “Jessy Jess” Rose Clark will serve as the head coach for residents of Dublin, CA as Combat Sports Academy joins the Alta family in hosting their first series.

Alta will continue their relationship with SBG, with series returning back to SBG Portland and SBG Kalispell (Montana). Having had tremendous success with Firas Zahabi and Jeremy Rubin’s TriStar Gym in Montreal, Alta is expanding its reach in Canada with partnerships with SBG Toronto, and the city’s Burlington Training Centre. A fixture in Los Angeles, Marcus Kowal will once again serve as the head coach for Alta’s second series at his Systems Training Center (Hawthorne, CA).

Alta currently has 58 participating gyms across North America (48 in the United States and 10 in Canada), and their summer program will feature 20 series across North America, highlighted by 13 gyms implementing the Warrior Training for the first time.

It is so awesome to see the parents who attend kids’ classes come off the sidelines and say ‘I wonder if I can do this,’” said Cormier. “The spirit of this program lives within the men and women who are looking to make a dramatic change in their life and confront a challenge that they could not imagine only to prove to themselves they can do something that they felt was impossible and reap the benefits for years to come”

“The scope of partners we continue to bring into the Alta family is a testament to what this program stands for,” said Chou. “We have built an incredible foundation of gyms whose leadership will be creating life changing experiences for our participants that transcends fighting, and instilling a new level of self-confidence that can only be obtained by putting yourself in uncomfortable situations where you grow mentally and physically.”

Created in Australia, Alta continues to expand its territories into New Zealand, U.K. Ireland and North America. Since joining the company in 2021, Chou has sought to aggressively expand Alta’s footprint throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to bringing in Cormier, and UFC analyst Laura Sanko into the fold, Chou successfully brought veteran MMA journalist, E. Casey Leydon into the program to showcase Alta’s mission of changing lives through the mats to reach the most die-hard of MMA fans. With the goal of reaching “everyday people” with little to no martial arts experience, Alta projects estimating that over 500 men-and-women will participate in programs across the United States this summer.

Over 10,000 people from 100+ gyms worldwide have completed Alta’s “Warrior Training Program”, adding millions of dollars in revenue for their partners in recent years. The company continues to aggressively expanding their existing presence in North America, where they have previously partnered with Montreal’s Tristar (Firas Zihabi), Long Island’s LAW MMA (Chris Weidman, Ray Longo), San Francisco’s El Nino Training Center (Gilbert Melendez), San Jose’s AKA Training Center (Javier Mendez), Las Vegas Xtreme Couture (Randy & Ryan Couture), Dublin California’s Combat Sports Academy (Kirian Fitzgibbon) SBG Portland (Matt Thornton) and more.