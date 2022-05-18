News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1774 (May 18, 2022): Keller’s Cover Story on Sasha & Naomi walk-out, MJF-AEW tension, Counihan column on Ibushi, Parks column on NXT 2.0 prospects, more

May 18, 2022

PWTorch Newsletter #1774

Cover-dated May 18, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on Sasha & Naomi walk-out during Raw… Torch Newswire features details on the MJF-AEW tension… Alan Counihan’s feature column on Ibushi-NJPW controversy and overall upheavel of Japan scene during COVID… Greg Parks’s feature column on NXT 2.0 prospects… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite… More…

