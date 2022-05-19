SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Heyman says that a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock happening or not happening is up to The Rock.

In an interview with Kevin Kellam at Sportskeeda, Heyman spoke in detail about that dream match and what the impact of the match would be on WWE.

“It’s up to Dwayne Johnson,” Heyman said of a possible Reigns vs. Rock match. “If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed, humiliated, and smashed in front of the entire world against Roman Reigns, he’s welcome to step in against the Tribal Chief. My goodness, what box office that would be? Imagine the box office that could be driven by Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in which you get to see the Tribal Chief smash The Rock.

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “It’s masturbatory fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on it. Then I know it’s real. Until then, it’s just fantasy. A fantasy of Dwayne Johnson’s to come get in the ropes with the tribal chief, Roman Reigns. A fantasy of Dwayne Johnson, to feel the energy of 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 thousand people live cheering on as the tribal chief smashes The Rock. The fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step in the ring with greatest of all time, Roman Reigns. Until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.”

The Rock has not competed in a WWE match since winning a short eight second match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Before that, The Rock competed at WrestleMania 29 in a losing effort to John Cena for the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for over 600 days. He unified the WWE Championship and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event.

