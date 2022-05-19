Bryan Danielson injury reportedly a work

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Bryan Danielson injury at the AEW Rampage tapings this week was reportedly a worked angle.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Danielson is physically fine after his leg got caught in between the AEW Dynamite entrance ramp and ring. The report indicates that the situation and injury was an angle coming out of an idea that Danielson had and that everyone involved played up their concern factor.

Danielson and fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Jon Moxley, wrestled Dante Martin & Matt Sydal. The angle went down after the match and was caught by multiple fan videos that were then posted on social media.

Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp during the #AEWRampage tapings. He was stuck for 10 minutes and was limping and falling over. Hopefully this is not a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/F0xosWmjhy — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 19, 2022

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club had promoted face to face with The Jericho Appreciate Society. A major five on five match was made for Double or Nothing with BCC teaming with Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz against the full Jericho Appreciation Society.

AEW Double or Nothing will air live on PPV on May 29 from Las Vegas. Other announced matches on the show include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, a triple threat match between Jurassic Express, Team Taz, and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Team Championship, Wardlow vs. MJF, and Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

CATCH-UP: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 5/18: Strong in-ring action leads the show, talking segments too long, more