The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship headlines this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Briscoes defeated Violent By Design in their first encounter at the Under Siege event to win the titles.

Other announced matches for this week’s show include Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X qualifying match. The X Division Championship will be on the line at Slammiversary in the Ultimate X. Kenny King is the only other wrestler to qualify at this time.

Also, Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans will face Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim & Taya Valkyrie in tag action. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers is also scheduled for the show.

Last week on the show, two championship matches were set for Slammiversary. Josh Alexander will face Eric Young for the Impact World Championship and the Knockouts Championship will be defended in a Queen of the Mountain match with Steelz defending her title against Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim.

Slammiversary will air live on PPV on Sunday June 19.

