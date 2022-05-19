VIP AUDIO 5/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Sasha and Naomi walkout, differences in WWE and AEW TV upfronts, “She-Hulk” trailer, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back at it again for VIP, Trav and Rich discuss the biggest story in pro wrestling this week: Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE before Raw this past Monday. The guys speculate on why they left and what type of booking decisions lead to such a strong reaction from the women. Wrestling fans’ inability to discern confidence and star power from conceit and ungratefulness. The differences in WWE and AEW’s TV upfronts and how their respective networks might value them. Travis and Rich implore people to go to Gracie’s Corner and learn their ABC’s and days of the week! A whole bunch of MCU talk, including the “She-Hulk” trailer reaction normalizing men being dominated by big, strong women. Trav’s internet crapped out right before the Brian Alston mailbag segment, for shame.

