AEW Dynamite viewership increases with hyped surprises

AEW Dynamite drew 922,000 average viewers on Wednesday night. That is the show’s highest viewership number in the last four weeks.

In the key adult 18-40 demographic, the rating stayed flat at 0.33. The other male demo ratings increased over prior week.

This week’s AEW Dynamite was anchored by action in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The show also featured mystery opponents for Samoa Joe and Britt Baker. Joe took on a debuting John Morrison in the opening contest. Joe won the match and advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart tournament. Britt Baker faced Maki Itoh, who made her return to the company as a surprise opponent. Baker won the match and advanced in the Owen Hart tournament as well.

Two other tournament matches took place on the show. Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix to advance in the tournament. He’ll face Samoa Joe in the semifinals. In the show’s main event, Jeff Hardy faced Adam Cole in the Owen Hart tournament semifinals. Cole won the match and locked in his spot in the tournament finals at the Double or Nothing PPV.

Other segments on this week’s show included Adam Page vs. Kenosuke Takeshita, Wardlow taking 10 lashings from MJF, and a confrontation between William Regal and Chris Jericho.

