SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW

MAY 20, 2022

HOUSTON, TX. AT THE FERTITTA ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 7:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. CST (Special Start Time)

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Rampage Announcers: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz, Chris Jericho (various combinations)

Last Week

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) defeated The Butcher & The Blade and Marq Quen of Private Party.

Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder of Bear Country.

Ruby Soho defeated Riho to advance in the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Scorpio Sky defeated long-time SCU partner Frankie Kazarian with assistance from Ethan Page to retain the TNT Championship.

Arena

This week’s AEW Rampage was recorded following Dynamite in the Fertitta Arena in Houston, TX. Multiple matches and non-wrestling segments were announced on Dynamite.

Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Preston Vance (10) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews)

Six-man action is in order for AEW Rampage this week. Fuego Del Sol, whom has been the target of the House of Black in recent times, will get some reinforcements this week. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Preston Vance (10) walked in on Fuego talking about his dealings with House of Black. They said the “odds have been evened.” Later, the six-man tag match was announced.

Death Triangle is likely not too far behind. The House of Black appeared last week after they defeated Butcher & Blade and Marq Quen last week

Frank’s Analysis: There’s not much to analyze here other than the expectation of a House of Black win. They’re likely setting something up for Double or Nothing with Death Triangle, but hard to know what they’ll do. They are likely doing Gang Rules five-on-five match with Jericho’s guys against Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz.

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

Red Velvet was originally scheduled to face Hikaru Shida in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Last week, while TBS Champion Jade Cargill was being interviewed, she was informed that Shida could not participate and was replaced. That replacement turned out to be Kris Statlander. Kris and Red Velvet were teaming on a frequent basis, especially during the time where “Legit” Leyla Hirsh turned on Kris. Red Velvet recently had a change in heart, joining Cargill as one of her Baddies.

The winner faces Ruby Soho, who defeated Riho last week. Both women talked to Tony Schiavone this past Wednesday. Kris showed off a new look.

Things are different, but it's "strictly business" before TOMORROW's #AEWRampage with a SPECIAL START TIME of 7pmET/6pmCT/5pmMT/4pmPT on TNT when @Thee_Red_Velvet stands against @callmekrisstat in the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/h2DZuv8M9v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: I promise I’m not cheating looking at results. I would go with Kris. I like a match with her against Ruby 100x better than a match with Velvet.

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club will team with Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society at Double or Nothing in what will likely be a “Gang Rules” match. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Chris Jericho pointed out the issues between the five men including Moxley and Santana, and Danielson and Kingston. Referencing Wade’s Dynamite report from Wednesday, he highlighted how Danielson called Kingston “lazy” while Kingston called Danielson a “judgmental prick.”

In a backstage segment, Matt Sydal and Dante Martin caught wind of what was going on. They pointed out how the Blackpool Combat Club couldn’t get along and challenged them to a match on AEW Rampage.

Frank’s Analysis: This is a good match but there aren’t any real stakes involved. I look forward to it regardless. There’s not much else to expect other than a Moxley & Danielson win.

Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant”

Shawn Spears and his leader MJF gave Wardlow 10 lashes this past Wednesday. This was a condition Wardlow had to meet in order to get a match against MJF at Double or Nothing. For all intents and purposes, Wardlow’s AEW career will be on the line. If Wardlow wins, MJF lets him out of his contract. If MJF wins, Wardlow could never work for AEW again.

Things got out of hand during the segment when the last lash was coming. MJF kicked Wardlow in the business and then he and Spears choked Wardlow with a belt. MJF then punched Wardlow with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, who then got treated to a slam by Spears. Spears is due to face Wardlow in a steel cage match, but this week he faces “a giant.” He calls himself the “Giant Killer” on Twitter. (Not like Kevin Nash’s “Big Sexy the Giant Killer.”)

Non-Wrestling Segments Announced

Reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky demands the return of the TNT Championship. Last week, Scorpio retained the TNT Championship over Frankie Kazarian with help from Ethan Page. After the match, Scorpio attacked Frankie after appearing to be upset with Ethan. Later, Sammy Guevara and his girlfriend Tay Conti came into the ring after being goaded by Dan Lambert. Scorpio, Page, and Lambert cleared the ring while Sammy & Tay made off with the title belt.

Hook and Danhausen. An undefined segment involving Hook and Danhausen will be shown. They are slated to take on “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese on the pre-show of Double or Nothing. After weeks of Hook rejected Danhausen’s friendship, they finally shook hands on Dynamite last week after Nese made quick work of Danhausen.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite viewership increases with hyped surprises