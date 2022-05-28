SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

MAY 28, 2022

RECORDED AT MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA IN LAS VEGAS, NV

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. BRANDON CUTLER

Shotgun dropkick by Darby at the bell and he didn’t even take his jacket off before doing his first tope on Cutler. Darby goes into the ring, hits a Coffin Drop, but locks on a Scorpion Death Lock for the submission. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly save Cutler from further damage, as Darby tells Kyle he’s going to do to him what Kyle did to Sting at the PPV.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a very quick statement sent by Darby, by steamrolling Cutler on his way to tomorrow night’s showdown with Kyle O’Reilly.)

(2) ANNA JAY vs. SANDRA MOONE

Quick arm drag and a few Northern Lights from Anna, as Sandra fought back as she slammed Anna down to the mat. Moone popped Anna with a forearm and worked a chin lock until Anna made her comeback floating over a back suplex. Backslide from Anna got a two, as she connected with a spin kick in the corner and Jay Kick before she locked on Queen Slayer for the tap out. Post match, Jade & the Baddies walked out as the champ held her title up for the stare down from the stage.

WINNER: Anna Jay in 2:30

(Howard Analysis: Anna with the impressive win before her second TBS Title opportunity tomorrow night. I wish they would’ve held off on this match for TV, as it just felt super rushed to get Jade on the PPV to defend her title. I thought their first match over performed big time, so hopefully Round 2 delivers as well.)

(3) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. ADRIEL NOCTIS & MATT BRANNIGAN & GREGORY SHARPE

Brannigan tried a grappling battle with one of the best grapplers in the company, as Black clobbered him with a back elbow. Sharpe made the tag and suffered the same fate, as Black took a seat and dared Noctis to attack, as he baited Noctis into an arm drag. Matthews did a double stomp to the arm off the top and snap suplex before Brody got in on the fun. Sharpe & Brannigan were knocked to the floor as Noctis realized he was surrounded. Brody clocked him with a chop, as Sharpe & Brannigan tried to save their partner, but got demolished by Brody. Matthews & Brody did an assisted Gonzo Bomb; Brody annihilated Noctis with a corner cannonball, while Matthews hit the Murphy’s Law for the win.

WINNERS: House of Black in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Just complete and utter destruction from the House of Black. I hope after they tear the house down with Death Triangle tomorrow night that something big is in store for this faction, Death Triangle as well. It feels like they’ve been feuding forever and I’m interested in what is next for each group. I wouldn’t mind both groups coming together and wreaking havoc on everyone in their path, but that’s me fantasy booking.)

(4) RIHO & SKYE BLUE & YUKA SAKAZAKI vs. NYLA ROSE & EMI SAKURA & DIAMANTE (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Riho showed no fear against her old rival Nyla to start, as Nyla used her size to quickly gain advantage, but Riho took the fight to her & Emi. Skye made the tag, hit a step up knee, Riho with the bulldog, but Skye got a two on Emi. Vickie tripped Skye, started jaw jacking with her until Nyla blindsided Skye. Back inside, butterfly back breaker from Emi before she sat on Skye, mocking her by drinking tea. Diamante hit a low corner dropkick for two as Skye was isolated with quick tags. This included a Remix Jones classic from Taz singing We Will Rock You like he always does to Emi’s chops. Skye dodged a corner splash, tagged Yuka, who hit a diving cross body off the top rope. Merry Go Round hammerlock slam from Yuka, but Nyla broke up the pin attempt. Match broke down briefly as Nyla, Diamante & Emi hit a trio of different suplex variations. Yuka blocked a pump handle slam by Diamante into a Northern Lights Bomb. Riho made the tag with a high cross body off the top. Match broke down again, as Nyla was sent into the ropes and ate a double 619 from Riho & Yuka. All three babyfaces did a triple dive to the floor that got a huge chant from the crowd. Back inside, Riho got a two off a Northern Lights, but got the win on Diamante off a charging Meteora.

WINNERS: Riho, Sky Blue & Yuka Sakazaki in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: These multi woman tags are always action packed in the time given and this was no different. Everyone involved got their chance to shine, as the triple suplex and triple dive spot was the highlight. Good work by everyone involved, with the babyfaces getting a big reaction for the victory.)

(5) DEATH TRIANGLE (Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro & PAC) vs. THE FACTORY (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

PAC & Solo with a fast back and forth to start, as Solo wisely escaped an arm bar before being trapped in the wrong corner. QT & Penta entered with QT saying he’s not scared, but about last month, poor QT was turned into a mannequin by Penta if my memory serves me correct. QT escaped Made in Japan and tagged Comoroto, who was lit up by kicks from all Death Triangle. The Factory spilled outside and we got a trio of perfect dives from the Lucha Bros & PAC. Back inside, Comoroto fought off a Fenix suplex into a gorilla press slam. An assisted suplex into a dropkick from Solo & Comoroto led to Fenix being isolated for quite a while. That was until QT ran his mouth too much and ate a bounce back wheel kick from Fenix. Penta made the hot tag as Comoroto ate a double superkick until PAC made the tag. Slingshot stunner on QT followed by a snap German for two. PAC shot QT into the ropes, but QT countered into a handspring enziguri. Solo & Comoroto took out the Lucha Bros, while QT hit a Liger Bomb for two. Three corner splashes from The Factory, pop up forearm from QT, Spear by Comoroto, double stomp off the top by Solo, but Fenix broke up the pin. QT missed a slingshot dive on Fenix and ate a double superkick, while Comoroto was sent into the steps. Fenix & Penta hit Fear Factor on Solo, while PAC locked in the Brutalizer for the submission.

WINNERS: Death Triangle in 10:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was an action packed match, as the crowd was really into this one, as was I. PAC & Lucha Bros are just insanely fun to watch and The Factory doesn’t get enough credit for being a team you can always rely on for having solid matches on Dark & Elevation. Death Triangle had to work a lot more for their victory than House of Black did earlier this show. I’m really looking forward to the six man tag and hope they tear the house down tomorrow night.)

(6) JOHNNY ELITE vs. MARQ QUEN (w/Isiah Kassidy)

So Marq Quen came out saying he had an open contract for anyone in the back and Excalibur questioned how he received such power, which I agree. Johnny hit an early standing corkscrew splash and fake out kick right to the mush. Both guys were on the wrong page when Quen did a Silly String with Kassidy on the apron. Quen rotated the wrong way for the DDT and both guys just had to do the best they could with it, which didn’t look good at all. Kassidy got in some offense until Johnny blocked a series of strikes into a fireman’s carry into a somersault Water Wheel Drop that even Excalibur didn’t know what to call. You know it’s crazy when Excalibur was baffled. Johnny missed a neckbreaker, but hit a sliding low kick. Quen ducked a Disaster Kick and Paul Turner got clipped instead. By clipped, I mean Johnny caught him in the ribs, but Turner had to sell it like he got hit in the face, which was awkward. Kassidy attacked with his partner, as they hit the former MNM Snap Shot, but Johnny kicked out at two. Quen went up top, missed a Shooting Star as Johnny wiped out Kassidy with a tornillo. Quen ate a kick back inside, as Johnny hit Starship Pain for the win. Post match, some guy in a shirt & tie walked in the ring and started dancing with Johnny Elite’s jacket on. He hugged Johnny and had his jacket returned, while they did some goofy dance.

WINNER: Johnny Elite in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I didn’t enjoy this match nearly as much as I had hoped. They were on different pages multiple times and the ref bump was really silly looking. Then the post match happened and no one knew what the hell was happening, even commentary. It just felt really weird having it as the last thing you see before Double or Nothing, very misplaced.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I mentioned this in the House of Black match, but now that I think about them and Death Triangle coming together to join forces, it’s all I want. Imagine Black & PAC going for the AEW World & TNT titles, while Matthews & Brody and Lucha Bros challenge the AEW & ROH Tag Titles? Do I expect it happens, no, but it’s fun to armchair quarterback. This was a fun quick episode of Dark; with folks being on the Double or Nothing card getting a last second chance to shine. I’m not sure where the Johnny Elite vs. Marq Quen match fit in on this show, or that post match and why it wasn’t saved for Tuesday’s episode.

