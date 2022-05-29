FREE PODCAST 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling speaks to Andy Quildan about Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Epic Encounters 2022 (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling welcomes back Revolution Pro Wrestling owner Andy Quildan to talk about the promotion’s latest show Epic Encounters 2022. They discuss the show being the biggest independent in the UK since September 2019, the promotion’s relationship with Minoru Suzuki and the agony of his much-anticipated match with Will Ospreay imploding the night before the show, how he chose Michael Oku as the replacement, the acclaimed Aussie Open vs. Velocities and the wider RevPro tag team division, Alex Windsor vs. Kylie Rae, and the return of Gabriel Kidd. We end with news about Revolution Pro Wrestling’s new streaming service, www.revproondemand.com.

