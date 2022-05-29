VIP EXCLUSIVE – KELLER REPORT: Latest details on MJF’s apparent fallout with AEW and the timeline and progression of his discontent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

*** VIP EXCLUSIVE REPORT ***

Early Sunday morning, PWTorch editor Wade Keller posted a 1,600+ word story on the MJF-AEW controversy with a ton of details and sourcing from within AEW and WWE, including timeline details and contract points of controversy.

We launched our first VIP sale of 2022 last week and you can still sign up using coupon code “summer2022” to receive $8 off any VIP sub. That brings a $9.99 one month membership down to just $1.99.

We will also publish podcasts about this situation exclusively for VIP members, along with our VIP-exclusive post-PPV Roundtable Podcast after AEW Double or Nothing late Sunday night.

Our VIP podcasts are compatible with the native Apple podcast app without needing to enter passwords or paste in or type out clunky podcast feed URLs with our new single-click sign-up technology. You can also listen to VIP podcasts through dozens of popular podcast apps on iPhone and Android devices or stream them directly from our ad-free VIP website.

PWTorch VIP membership also includes access to over 30 years of archives of newsletters, articles, podcasts, and radio shows dating back to the early 1990s, the largest library of original insider reporting on pro wrestling found in any one place.