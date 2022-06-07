Mickie James announced for 1PW event, opponent named for match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
1PW announced today that Mickie James has been added to the A New Twist of Fate event on Oct. 1.
James will face Lizzy Evo (aka NXT UK’s Eliza Alexander. The show will air on Fite.tv on demand about a week after it takes place. The other match announced for the card so far is RVD vs. Mark Haskins.
Talent already announced for the show includes Ruby Soho, Ace Austin, Hammerstone, Cara Noir, and Ulf Herman.
One of the most decorated and celebrated stars of her generation, Mickie is a multiple-time champion who recently made history at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble as she walked through WWE’s version of The Forbidden Door. James competed in the Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.
Over the last few years, Lizzy Evo has climbed to the very peak of the UK scene – winning numerous championships along the way and stopping at nothing to help put British wrestling back on the map. More recently, she can be seen competing on WWE’s NXT UK brand on the WWE Network as ‘Eliza Alexander’.
Mickie James vs Lizzy Evo is the second match to be announced for the show, with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam also set to take on Mark Haskins with Katie Forbes and Vicky Haskins in each of their respective corners. AEW star Ruby Soho, IMPACT Wrestling star Ace Austin, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone, Cara Noir, Ulf Herman and many more have also been announced for 1PW’s stacked comeback show live from the Doncaster Dome on 1st October 2022.
