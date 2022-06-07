Mickie James announced for 1PW event, opponent named for match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

1PW announced today that Mickie James has been added to the A New Twist of Fate event on Oct. 1.

James will face Lizzy Evo (aka NXT UK’s Eliza Alexander. The show will air on Fite.tv on demand about a week after it takes place. The other match announced for the card so far is RVD vs. Mark Haskins.

Talent already announced for the show includes Ruby Soho, Ace Austin, Hammerstone, Cara Noir, and Ulf Herman.

You can read the entire press release from 1PW below: